Milton Keynes community boat launches new food offers to tempt the taste buds

Guests can now enjoy a ploughman’s lunch on a Wednesday half-day cruise, or opt for a Thursday evening curry cruise with Jubilee Cream Tea Cruises available on Thursdays and Fridays.

Emma Hall, volunteer quartermaster, said: “These have been added following several suggestions from our guests. Last year’s popular choices will still be available, however, including the Coffee & Cake morning cruise and Friday evening Fish & Bubbles. Cream tea cruises will now additionally start from Great Linford as well as Campbell Wharf.

“We continue to use local suppliers wherever possible. These include the Concrete Cow Brewery, Jam MK, Namji and Willen Ice Cream, plus the Camphill and MacIntyre residential communities”, she added.

Punjabi curry supplied by award-winning local restaurant Namji is one of the dishes on offer

Electra is the new, all electric, accessible community canal boat, run by a dedicated team of volunteers from the Bedford & Milton Keynes Waterway Trust.