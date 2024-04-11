Milton Keynes community invited to nominate a good cause for £1,000 donation
Taylor Wimpey South Midlands has launched a community chest competition in Milton Keynes, offering the chance for a local good cause to win a £1,000 grand prize.
The housebuilder, which has almost sold out on its Shenley Park development in Shenley Church End, is looking to give back to the local community by inviting people living in and around the local area to nominate community groups, organisations or individuals they think are most deserving of a helping hand.
Be it a contribution towards some much needed new equipment, a personal fundraising challenge, or anything in between, Taylor Wimpey South Midlands wants to hear from you. Local residents can submit their suggestions by emailing the name of the nominee, along with a brief description of why they have been nominated, to [email protected].
All nominations will need to be received by Sunday 5th May 2024. Taylor Wimpey will then select one group, organisation or individual to receive the £1,000 donation.
Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We’ve worked with a number of good causes around Shenley Church End and Milton Keynes since we started building at Shenley Park in 2022 and it’s been fantastic to see how our donations have helped local people so far.
“As we’ve almost sold all homes - and the new community is well and truly established - we wanted to give back one final time to a worthy cause in the area. We look forward to receiving the nominations and picking a winner soon!”
Shenley Park is a collection of 73 homes in Shenley Church End, with the final home due to be sold imminently. Taylor Wimpey is still building in Milton Keynes at Vision at Whitehouse, Bronze Park at Kents Hill, and The Leys at Willow Lake. For more information, visit: https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/milton-keynes.