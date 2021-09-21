Milton Keynes company achieves internationally recognised sustainability award

Milton Keynes industrial workplace safety specialist Brandsafe has achieved a prestigious international award for its commitment to sustainability.

The EcoVadis rating agency has awarded bronze status to Brandsafe in a move that sees the company continue to strengthen its position as a leader in developing and supplying sustainable industrial workplace safety solutions.

This is the first time that Stonebridge-based Brandsafe, which provides Armco barriers, pedestrian handrails, column protectors, bollards, speed bumps and traffic delineators among other products to improve safety and security at warehouse and logistics centres, has been assessed by EcoVadis.

Brandsafe has been awarded a EcoVadis sustainability award

US-based EcoVadis is a provider of universal sustainability ratings, with more than 75,000 companies from over 200 industries taking part and committing to ensuring responsible sourcing throughout the supply chain. The assessment covers a range of CSR topics including environmental impact, labour and human rights and ethics.

Across all categories, Brandsafe demonstrates a good sustainability management system and performs in advance of others in its industry sector.