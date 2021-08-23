An IT company from Milton Keynes has purchased an Aylesbury business in a multi-million pound deal, bringing 52 new jobs to MK.

Business-to-business managed IT solutions and support company, Silverbug, based at Linford Wood, has acquired Paralogic of Aylesbury.

Bosses at the newly expanded company aim to provide 'improved and enhanced services to customers of both companies'.

from left to right: Adam Plant (Paralogic sales director), Ian Camp (Paralogic service director) and Dan Bland (Silverbug managing director)

The newly merged company will continue to be headquartered in Milton Keynes, it also has offices in London, Wakefield, Wolverhampton, New York and Houston in the United States and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Silverbug managing director, Dan Bland, says, “This will be great news for our customers as pooling the skills, services and resources of the two companies will give them access to 24 hour a day, 365 days a year engineering support.

"Paralogic brings some great people into the business and the facilities and services we can now offer include a Network Operation Centre, Security Operation Centre and genuine expertise in Cyber Security, Microsoft Azure, and SharePoint development services. Paralogic customers should be pleased to know that they will still be dealing with the same team of dedicated people as before the merger.”

Silverbug has purchased four companies in the past nine years, having merged with Admiral IT in 2012, iQuda in 2019, and Cortex Insight earlier this year.

Company founder Adam Plant will joining the merged business. He says: “These are exciting times for everyone involved with the business, especially with the opportunities this merger will provide for both clients and staff. Being part of a bigger group will enable us to expand the range of services we offer, particularly in security - an area in which Silverbug excels.”

Dan says: “With really talented and skilled staff so difficult to come by, putting these businesses together isn’t just about gaining market share but also some great people. Customers of both companies will still hear the same voices on the end of the phone; the only difference they should notice is an increase in the services we can offer.”

Dan believes Milton Keynes is the perfect place for growing tech companies like Silverbug. “We’re ideally placed in the middle of the Oxford-Cambridge Arc where government plans to drive investment in the next few years.

"The city’s predicted by the Centre for Economics and Business Research to have the strongest growth in the country in the coming months. There are more new businesses springing up here than anywhere else in the UK, and they will all need the kinds of tech functions we are ideally placed to provide.