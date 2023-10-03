Milton Keynes company triumphs at National Energy Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Soltherm was selected from a shortlist by a panel of judges for a pioneering project in Walsall. All awards were open to anyone involved in the Energy Saving and Efficiency sector in the UK.

The organisation, based in Bletchley, was named winner in the National Multi-Measure Project of the Year category for its WATMOS (Walsall regeneration) project.

More than 700 people converged on the Hilton Metropole at the NEC Birmingham for a gala dinner and glittering awards ceremony.

Awards presenter Tony Hadley with the WATMOS team

Hosted by TV presenter Dan Walker, the event brought together the great and the good from the industry from all over the UK.

Eighties pop legend Tony Hadley – who achieved fame with Spandau Ballet - presented the awards in 22 categories.

Guests were then treated to a post awards musical set from Tony, and also The RPJ Band.

Energy Efficiency Awards director Gary Braybrooke said: “The standard of entries increases each year, and it is becoming more difficult to select our winners, but such advancement is something we relish. It is fitting too, with the increased recognition that energy efficiency is vital, that that we mark the hard work, endeavour and ingenuity of those in our industry who are actively improving things for people throughout the country.”

Awards organiser Kenneth Campbell said: “Next year will mark the 10th anniversary of the awards and they have truly become the benchmark for success in energy efficiency in the UK. We are constantly looking for more effective ways to become more energy efficient and it is our award winners and nominees who are playing a vanguard role as they seek to provide answers to the challenges that we all face going forward.”