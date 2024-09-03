Milton Keynes company UK Biocentre shortlisted in Growing Business Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milton Keynes not-for-profit biotech company UK Biocentre has been shortlisted in the ‘Healthcare Business of the Year’ category of the Growing Business Awards for 2024.

Now in their 27th year, the Growing Business Awards recognise exceptional growing businesses in the UK and this year’s winners will be announced on 26 November 2024 in London.

UK Biocentre provides a unique service to UK scientific research by processing and storing biological samples in very large quantities. The company supports large-scale biomedical, pharmaceutical, and clinical studies, enabling life-changing research in the academic, commercial and biotech communities. It was also the first and largest Lighthouse lab during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UK Biocentre are currently supporting research projects on ME, leukaemia, cancer and acute pancreatitis. They are also proud to be working with Our Future Health, one of the UK’s largest ever health research projects, aspiring to recruit over 5 million volunteers in the UK.

Photo by Anna Shvets on Pexels

Tony Cox, CEO of UK Biocentre said: “We’re delighted to have been shortlisted in the Healthcare Business of The Year category of the 2024 awards. We have worked very hard to support many amazing research projects in recent years and being shortlisted for this award recognises the hard work of the whole team.”

He continued: “At UK Biocentre we are supporting life changing research which aims to improve the health of people around the world, by providing end-to-end processing and storage of valuable biological samples that people donate to research studies. We are a vital cog in the research machine which aims to discover how to cure or prevent sickness and disease, ultimately making life better for people and reducing the burden on the NHS. Despite being a relatively small not-for-profit company, we offer a unique service and we are proud to have an impact on the future health of the nation.”

Since 1998, the Growing Business Awards have been bringing together and honouring some of the UK’s most outstanding entrepreneurs and high-growth businesses.

Previous winners include Ella’s Kitchen, Fever-Tree, Moneysupermarket.com, Ovo Energy, Zoopla Property Group, and many more. Finalists in this year’s awards will attend an interview with a panel of judges – leading figures from the UK SME community – at the judging day in September. The awards will be presented at a prestigious ceremony on 26 November at London’s Hilton Bankside hotel.