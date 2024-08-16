Milton Keynes couple serve up opportunity for hospitality sector
and live on Freeview channel 276
The unique consultancy connects top-tier professionals with businesses needing expert guidance across operations, marketing and sales. From project managing new openings to top-to-bottom-line revenue development, The Opportunity Co will bring the right people into the picture to drive business growth.
Commenting on the launch co-founder, Alex O'Reilly, said: "This is a challenging time for the sector, with increasing uncertainty over consumer spending and the economic outlook. But it's also an opportunity for operators to adapt and drive longer-term growth for the future. By matching our seasoned experts to the brief, we can make a long lasting and measurable impact on businesses."
Unlike traditional consultancies, The Opportunity Co offers operators access to an experienced group of professionals who excel in their field, connecting them with projects that will benefit from their collaborative involvement to deliver business growth.
Co-founder Chloe Dodd added: "You can't be the master of everything, so we draw upon our network of specialists to ensure each project has the relevant voices of experience at the table. It's not about trying to put a square peg in a round hole; we remain objective and advise with integrity."
From providing strategic advice on launching new ventures to planning successful investments and delivering transformational support, the consultancy will handpick the right team to suit their clients' needs.
"Hospitality is fuelled by innovation and in the current climate the ability to adapt and change to consumer needs is vital. Our bespoke approach connects operators with the right talent to unlock their potential and secure future growth," added Alex.
More information can found online: TheOpportunityCo.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.