Milton Keynes dental specialists Teethinline 'thrilled' by top team accolade at industry awards

Dental specialists Teethinline are “absolutely thrilled” after being named best team (Southern) at a prestigious industry awards ceremony.

The twin-centre practice – based in Oldbrook and Newport Pagnell – scooped the glittering honour at the FMC Dentistry Awards last month.

And the achievement has put an even bigger smile on the already beaming faces of the 44-strong team.

Practice Manager Sheena McCormick said: “We are delighted! We know we’re a great team, but to be picked out from 300 entries was amazing and is definitely something to shout about.

“It’s a big pat on the back for our team. We want them to feel proud as they really deserve this recognition.”

The achievement caps a special year for the practice as it celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019 and also recently won a ‘Leading Specialist in Buckinghamshire’ award from GHP magazine.

The Principal, Mark Tobin, and his team of Specialist Associates have great expertise in orthodontics and as a result many patients are referred from other dentists in the area.

They also have a general dentist practice in Newport Pagnell.

“We are like a family at Teethinline,” said Sheena. “Our team are loyal and hard-working and everyone really understands what the business is about and strives to do their best.

“They feel they are part of something special and we are delighted we were able to portray this to the judges in our awards entry.

“We focus a lot of time and energy on keeping our team strong.”

Teethinline is a very busy business, running six orthodontic surgeries and three dental surgeries across the two practices.

Added Sheena: “We know that many people don’t like going to the dentist, so we make a real effort to make patients feel safe, happy and comfortable and that is reflected in the feedback we get.

“Every patient is given the opportunity to comment on their treatment and 96% rate us consistently at 5-star, which is a fabulous accolade.”

Teethinline Treatment Co-ordinator Kate Hill said: “Patients always comment on the friendly atmosphere.

“They know they are coming to the best possible place and the best possible team.”

For further information or to book an appointment call 01908 399980 or visit www.teethinline.co.uk