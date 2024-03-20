Milton Keynes digital marketing agency "Red Giraffe" clinches Prestigious Awards in March

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Red Giraffe emerged victorious at the MK STEM Awards, where it was awarded the coveted Sustainability Award. This recognition comes as a testament to the agency's pioneering efforts in integrating eco-friendly practices within the digital marketing realm. Joe Gilbert, MAnaging Director at Red Giraffe, highlighted the agency's commitment to sustainability, noting, "We are thrilled to be recognised for our sustainable practices. Our hosting is powered by 100% renewable energy, aligning with our goal to reduce the digital industry's carbon footprint."

The agency's accolades did not stop at environmental sustainability. Red Giraffe was also honored at the Mayor's Awards, receiving the Outstanding Contribution to the Community Award. This award celebrates the agency's significant impact on the local community through various initiatives. Among its notable contributions, Red Giraffe has played a key role in supporting the MK Foodbank, assisting other local charities, and spearheading the MK Green Business Network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The MK Green Business Network, initiated by Red Giraffe, aims to foster a collaborative environment among local businesses to share best practices in sustainable business operations. "Starting the MK Green Business Network was our way of multiplying our impact. It's about businesses helping each other to be more eco-conscious," said the Red Giraffe team.

Managing Director Joe Gilbert pictured with the Mayor & Mayoress of Milton Keynes

The Mayor of Milton Keynes lauded Red Giraffe's contributions, stating, "Red Giraffe not only excels in the digital marketing space but also sets a remarkable example of corporate responsibility. Their work with the MK Foodbank and the establishment of the MK Green Business Network are shining examples of their commitment to our community."

These awards serve not only as recognition of Red Giraffe's dedication to sustainability and community service but also as an inspiration for other businesses in the region to follow suit. As Milton Keynes continues to grow, the contributions of businesses like Red Giraffe are invaluable in shaping a sustainable and inclusive community.

For more information about Red Giraffe and their services, visit their website at www.red-giraffe.com, or contact their office in Milton Keynes.

Advertisement

Advertisement