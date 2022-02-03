Milton Keynes entrepreneur celebrates 10-year anniversary of merchandise company

The founder of The Little Branding Company which supplies promotional merchandise, is celebrating ten years in business.

Jo Wareham, was inspired by her father to set up on her own in 2012 after the company she was working for went into administration.

Said Jo: "I’d always wanted to be my own boss. I knew I had the experience but starting my own business was daunting. My dad encouraged me to go for it and I’ve never looked back.

"‘I love the variety," added Jo, whose business is based in Sherington. "I could be supplying branded pens to a small charity or sourcing a special gift as an employee reward incentive for a multi-national corporate client."

Her quirkiest order has been a garden gnome emblazoned with the face of John Still, who was then manager of Luton Town Football Club.

"I always say that no order is too big, too small or too weird."

Since setting up The Little Branding Company a decade ago Jo’s business has steadily grown but she admits the pandemic was tough.

"My company was hit hard because nobody was buying promotional merchandise. I diversified by supplying companies with magicians, singers and comedians for their online parties and events."

Ten years on, Jo has no regrets about starting her own business and admits there have been ups and downs but says she absolutely love what she does and is as enthusiastic now as when she started."

Looking to the future The Little Branding Company is looking forward to reconnecting with clients following the pandemic and continuing to grow the business

Jo will be celebrating her 10-year anniversary by raising a glass to her dad, who died two years ago.

She added: "He really motivated me to start up on my own and I know he’d be so proud of me today."