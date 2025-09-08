Milton Keynes firm gets behind history-making race team

Commercial vehicle dealership Brian Currie has become the latest sponsor to support Team BRIT, the world's only competitive team of all-disabled racing drivers.

Brian Currie has joined as a team partner, providing them with a brand new electric Farizon L3H3 van.

Brian Currie is a DAF and Volkswagen commercial vehicle dealership with locations in Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire, and Bedfordshire. They offer a range of services, including new and used truck and van sales, servicing, parts, and repairs for all makes of vehicles and trailers. Their offering has recently been expanded to include the new, fully electric Farizon range.

The Farizon van they have provided will be crucial in supporting Team BRIT's work both on and off the track, as it transports kit, parts and crew members (!) to races and events.

Tom Osborne, Joint Managing Director of Brian Currie (l) and Mike Scudamore, Team Principal of Team BRIT

The team is the world leader in disability motorsport and has developed hand control technology to enable its disabled drivers to compete on equal terms with able-bodied drivers. Currently, it is racing in the Britcar Endurance Champsionship.

Both the Brian Currie and Farizon logos can now be seen on their McLaren GT4s. The van has been expertly wrapped by long-term team supporters MFX, with support from vinyl supplier Metamark.

Tom Osborne, Joint Managing Director of Brian Currie explains: “Team BRIT isn’t just about racing. They’re about resilience, inclusivity, and showing that disability is no barrier to competing at the highest levels. Their mission aligns perfectly with our values at Brian Currie – determination, innovation, and support for the extraordinary.

“The Farizon L3H3 is a perfect fit for Team BRIT’s needs. With its impressive cargo space, fantastic payload and class-leading electric range, it’s built to handle the demands of race-day logistics and everything in between. EVs are the future of transport – and now, they’re helping drive the future of inclusive motorsport.

“A big thanks to Mike for allowing us to be a part of their journey. We can’t wait to see what the rest of the season brings.”

Team Principal Mike Scudamore, who is also from Milton Keynes said: “It was brilliant to receive our fantastic new electric van this month from the generous team at Brian Currie. The logistics behind our race operations are significant, and vehicles such as vans are crucial in making sure we get our people, our equipment and our technology where it needs to be.

“It’s exciting to hear of Brian Currie’s expansion to include the full Farizon range and we’re proud to be part of this important development, and to help share this news. The high spec of the Farizon model means we’re guaranteed to have a safe and reliable van for a very long time to come, and the fact it is electric means it is supporting our longer term sustainability ambitions.

“On behalf of everyone at Team BRIT, I’d like to say a huge thank you to all at Brian Currie for their belief, support and generosity. Special thanks also go to MFX and Metamark for the stunning wrap.”