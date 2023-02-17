Maintaining bikes in a warm, comfortable space Photo: Sensible Spaces

A desperate need for extra space since the pandemic has sparked a boom in demand for so-called ‘garden rooms’.

Forward-thinking residents have invested in everything from home offices to gyms and yoga studios to ease the pressures on family life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But one new firm in Milton Keynes has identified an exciting new opportunity in the space race – a luxury workshop for storing, servicing and charging motor cycles (or those ever more expensive bicycles).

Sensible Spaces’ flagship offering features air conditioning or digital heating, high-speed broadband extension and high-tech security features to help keep a biker’s pride and joy safe.

The family-run business, based at Great Brickhill, believes the new building will be a highly popular addition to its range of outdoor spaces, which start from around £8,500 + vat as a self build kit, or £12,000 installed.

Managing director Neil Allen said: “As a bike fanatic myself I know the importance of having a secure, warm place to store and work on my

Advertisement

Advertisement

machines.

“I have friends with bikes who keep them in small, dank, insecure sheds and have to work on them in the freezing cold of the garden.

“All of Sensible Spaces’ garden rooms are built to the same standard as a modern home – with top grade insulation, electrics, plumbing plastering and flooring.

“It is an absolute delight to spend time in them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sensible Spaces says it uses only the highest grade materials and expert qualified workmen to ensure total customer satisfaction.

Buildings can be customised in almost limitless ways.

For bikers and cyclists that might mean wall-mounted tool kits, multiple and conveniently positioned power sockets, and dedicated work benches (the photo shows a dual-use building with office space to the left and motorbike storage/maintenance on the right.

Sensible Spaces garden rooms start at 4.4 metres by 3.2 metres and go right up to 8.7 metres by 4.4 metres for those with the largest space requirements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Call 07809 473552 for an informal discussion or to arrange a visit to the showroom where a selection of fully-built spaces can be view.