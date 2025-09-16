Milton Keynes firm TEAM Energy celebrates 40 years of energy innovation

TEAM Energy's office, Knowlhill, Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes-based TEAM Energy is celebrating an impressive 40 years at the forefront of energy and sustainability management.

Since its founding in 1985, the company has grown from a small consultancy into one of the UK’s leading providers of energy software, services, and consultancy, helping organisations across the UK cut carbon emissions, boost energy efficiency, and work towards net zero.

Over the decades, TEAM has championed smarter energy use across both public and private sectors. Its flagship Sigma Energy and Sustainability Management Software, along with its Bureau Services and expert Consultancy, have helped hundreds of organisations navigate the evolving energy landscape.

This year, TEAM’s commitment to ethical and sustainable business practices was recognised with accreditation from the Good Business Charter, a testament to its values-driven approach. The milestone also coincides with TEAM’s approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its net zero strategy and its membership in the UN Global Compact, reinforcing its leadership in climate action.

TEAM’s sister company, EDW Technology, is also marking 35 years of delivering cutting-edge software solutions for the UK energy retail market. EDW’s Energy Retail Suite (ERS) supports electricity suppliers with tools for billing, customer service, and regulatory compliance.

EDW is also playing a key role in the UK’s transition to Market wide Half-Hourly Settlement (MHHS), a major industry reform led by Ofgem. MHHS will require suppliers to process vast volumes of half-hourly consumption data, enabling more accurate billing and flexible pricing. EDW is actively supporting suppliers in preparing for this transformation, ensuring their systems are ready to handle the increase in data and unlock the benefits of a smarter, more responsive energy market.

Simon Miles, CEO of both TEAM and EDW, reflected on the joint celebration: "Reaching 40 years for TEAM and 35 years for EDW is a significant achievement. It reflects the long-standing contribution both companies have made to the energy and technology sectors, whether through helping organisations manage energy more effectively or enabling suppliers to operate more efficiently in a complex market.

"As we move forward, we remain focused on delivering practical, impactful solutions that support our customers and the wider industry."

As both companies look ahead, their focus remains on driving sustainability, digital innovation, and customer-centric solutions. With a combined 75 years of expertise, TEAM and EDW continue to lead the way in empowering organisations to thrive in a low-carbon, data-driven future.