Milton Keynes firm welcomes geotechnical expert to growing team

In a move that reflects its ongoing growth, Milton-Keynes based Mainmark Ground Engineering UK has welcomed geotechnical expert Adam Fleet to support its expanding operations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Engineering Geologist with a BSc in Geology/Earth Science, Adam brings decades of experience to the leading ground engineering firm. He notably served as Lead Engineer at the site of the London Olympic Games, overseeing crucial ground investigation at the Olympic Park in East London, home to the purpose-built facilities for the 2012 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

He joins Mainmark UK’s successful residential team, which provides ground improvement, level correction, and void-filling solutions, addressing subsidence in residential properties across the UK. It has been reported that 4.5 million homes in England are already at risk of subsidence, with a projected 1.2 million more at risk by 2050. Subsidence is a significantly larger issue in the South of England because of the prevalence of clay soils, which are prone to shrinking and swelling with changes in moisture content, leading to potential property damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freya Chapman, Residential Lead at Mainmark UK, “We’re very pleased to welcome Adam to our team, who is specifically responsible for supporting customers across the South, Southwest of the UK, supporting homeowners, developers, housing associations, and local authorities with the issue of subsidence. He brings a wealth of additional expertise to enhance our growing team.”

Adam Fleet from Mainmark

As well as extensive commercial experience, Adam has a strong foundation and understanding of local issues, having worked across regional local authorities as well as being involved in the Business Improvement Districts. A trained business coach, with a commitment to giving back to the local community, his background also includes a dedication to supporting local community causes and giving back, including work for Exeter YMCA.

Combining his diverse experiences, along with his geological and engineering knowledge, Adam brings a unique perspective to Mainmark UK. Adam comments: "Discovering Mainmark has changed my perception of how the industry approaches ground improvement. I am honoured to join such an innovative team providing such innovative solutions. I feel it is my mission to share their approach to preserving property and infrastructure across the Southwest."

Expanding its investment in highlighting the issue of residential subsidence, earlier this year, Mainmark UK became a partner at the National Self Build & Renovation Centre (NSBRC) in Swindon, the UK’s only permanent visitor centre designed specifically to support homeowners and self-builders. The NSBRC displays a wide range of building methods, innovations, and technologies, and since opening its doors in 2007, has welcomed almost 250,000 visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This facility allows Mainmark to directly share its expertise with visitors, helping highlight and educate on the signs of sub-structural issues such as subsidence, understand its impact on projects, and know how to address the problems.

Mainmark Ground Engineering (UK) Ltd is a subsidiary of the Mainmark group of companies, originally established in 1989, with its UK headquarters located in Milton Keynes. For over three decades, Mainmark has established itself as a pioneering force in the industry, leading the way in developing and delivering cutting-edge solutions. With an impressive track record of over 200,000 successful projects across Australia, New Zealand, Japan and the UK, Mainmark has earned international recognition as an award-winning ground engineer.