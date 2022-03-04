Milton Keynes gets staycation boom after big investment in new holiday home pitches

Milton Keynes gets staycation boom after big investment from local firm.

Cosgrove Park invests in the staycation holiday boom by developing another 18-holiday home fully serviced pitches with large gardens, double drives, fibre internet all within a stone's throw away from MK centre, but worlds away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Caravan parks have recorded a boom in demand as lockdown measures have been relaxed, providing an unlikely source of economic growth as overseas travel remains largely off-limits.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show activity in the UK’s accommodation and food services sector grew by 68.6% at the beginning of 2021, with the biggest driver being caravan parks and holiday lets.

Cosgrove Park describes itself as 'Buckinghamshire's finest holiday park' offering the opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

"Now is a great time to purchase your very own holiday home at Cosgrove Park," a spokesman said.

"Relax with your family and friends amongst 180 acres of beautiful lakes, rivers and peaceful woodlands."

Included in membership fees; over 80 activities and events (Fishing lessons, Children's activities, live acts and fun days), heated outdoor swimming pool, sauna, hot tub, fishing, powerboat rides, sailing, pedalos, stand-up paddle boarding, off road buggies and much more.