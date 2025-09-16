Milton Keynes given shock rank among the best cities in the UK in very important sector

A new study looking at major cities across the UK has given Milton Keynes a high ranking for those with the best business growth and innovation.

Innovation and business growth lies at the heart of the UK’s economic future, with cities competing to become hubs of enterprise, technology, and creativity.

Milton Keynes is one of the cities leading the charge, according to a new study by ZOTA Professional Training that analysed 50 major cities in the UK.

The study measured how well each city is performing in embracing and advancing future industries.

Four crucial factors were examined: business growth, the concentration of so-called ‘new economy’ firms, the number of patents filed per 100,000 residents, and the level of tech event activity per capita.

These factors reflect not only how businesses are performing today, but also how well we can expect them to perform in the future.

Each factor was weighted to reflect its impact on shaping future economies.

Business growth carried the heaviest weight at 30%, followed by new economy firms at 25%, patents at 25%, and tech events at 20%.

Each city was rated from a score of one to 100. Data was collected from Google Patents, the ONS, Eventbrite, and the Centre for Cities. After thorough research, results were combined into a final score, ranking cities in order of the UK’s leading business and innovation hubs.

Milton Keynes ranks in a lofty fourth place, with an overall score of 51.05.

The city showed strength right across the board, with a business growth rate of 6.3%. It also ranked highly for both new economy firms and patents, scoring 4th nationally in both.

It ranked a solid 17th in tech events, with 486 per 100,000 residents.

Considering the city was only built in the 1960s, it has quickly become a hub for innovative businesses, thanks to its transport links, central location and focus on progressive industries like green tech, robotics and logistics.

Oxford led the way in first place, with an overall score of 76.68, driven by 7.6% business growth.

Cambridge came in close runner up at 75.15, with the UK’s highest patent figure at 186,244 per 100,000.

Unsurprisingly, London secured third place, leading the nation with 9.4% business growth and 45.79 new economy firms per 1,000 businesses.

The humble Worthing took fifth place, surpassing every other UK location with 985 tech events per 100,000 residents.

Worthing’s neighbour Brighton came in sixth, outshining others with 48.38 new economy firms per 1,000 businesses. Norwich achieved 7th place with 7% business growth and more than 8,000 patents per 100,000 residents. Gloucester came in at 8th place, standing out with 740 tech events per 100,000 residents. York and Bristol also ranked highly.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Doncaster, Telford, Wigan, Barnsley, Swansea, Bradford, Birmingham, Glasgow, Hull and Sheffield were the ten lowest scoring cities, all with a total sum of under 15.

The results suggest that while parts of the UK are thriving in innovation and business growth, others are struggling to stay afloat in an ever-changing economy.