Milton Keynes gravity trampoline park set to lift spirits this May half-term
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gravity Active in Milton Keynes will be lifting spirits this May half term.
With the launch of family movie IF, which follows a girl who begins seeing the imaginary friends of others, the gravity trampoline park, in Milton Keynes’ Xscape entertainment centre, is celebrating all things imagination.
It is inviting children and families to let their imagination take over as they jump, bounce, hop and dance through the air on Gravity Active’s extreme trampolines.
The centre has also announced an exclusive competition in celebration of the launch of IF.
Children from across Milton Keynes are invited to draw an artistic interpretation of their imaginary friend. The most imaginative drawing will then win a free day at Gravity Active for their entire school class.
Entries should be emailed to [email protected]. The winners will be announced on June 1.
For more information and to plan a visit, go to Gravity Active’s website.