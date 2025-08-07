Milton Keynes ground engineering specialist lays the groundwork for new Next store

Highlighting its unique advantages over traditional techniques, ground engineering specialists, Mainmark UK, based in Milton Keynes, has completed a large-scale project in Canterbury to support the installation of a new mezzanine floor in a recently opened Next clothing store.

The £70K project involved reinforcing 50 foundations to support columns underneath the mezzanine floor. Over the course of just one week, Mainmark, utilised its sustainable, high-quality patented Teretek® resin injection technology to increase the amount of weight the foundation could support up to 283kN.

The process was undertaken during the store construction stages with minimal disruption to other ongoing contractors and activities on-site, due to Teretek’s® speed, adaptability, and flexibility. Unlike traditional methods, geopolymer resin technology strengthens the ground in just a few hours, with less equipment and no major delays.

David Hedley, head of commercial and infrastructure at Mainmark UK, said: “This was a great project to showcase resin injection’s advantage over traditional ground improvement methods, highlighting the speed and simplicity of installation. Within a fraction of the time, we were able to provide extra support to 50 separate locations on-site where the columns will eventually be constructed.

David Hedley, Commercial & Infrastructure Lead at Mainmark

“We were able to circumvent almost all access issues due to our compact machinery. The expanding resin technology means the process takes up far less space before application compared to traditional solutions, allowing for greater manoeuvrability during application. This allowed other contractors to continue to easily work around us without having to make space concessions.

“This project was a result of a recommendation from consulting structural engineers Cundall, who we have worked with previously on a similar job in Crawley. This speaks volumes about the trust our customers place in our expertise and products.”

As part of the project, Mainmark also completed validation testing (checking that a product solves the real problem for the user) of the site accurately mapping the load-bearing strength across the whole breadth of the previous Mothercare store both before and after installation.

George Frost, Regional Project Manager South at Next, said: “Without Mainmark’s expertise and resin injection technology, project progress would have been severely impacted with the entire first-floor construction and fit-out being delayed until the ground was stabilised. They stepped in and delivered exactly what was needed. We look forward to working with them again in the future.

Mainmark Ground Engineering (UK) Ltd is a subsidiary of the Mainmark group of companies established in 2016, with its headquarters located in Milton Keynes.