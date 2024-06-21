Milton Keynes house prices dropped slightly, new data shows
But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 0.9% over the last year.
The average Milton Keynes house price in April was £309,541. Land Registry figures show a 0.4% decrease on March.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South East, where prices increased 1.4%, and Milton Keynes was lower than the 0.3% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Milton Keynes rose by £2,700 – putting the area 13th among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in West Oxfordshire, where property prices increased on average by 7.8%, to £399,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Canterbury lost 10.3% of their value, giving an average price of £322,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Milton Keynes spent an average of £251,300 on their property – £2,400 more than a year ago, and £43,900 more than in April 2019.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £359,500 on average in April – 43.1% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Milton Keynes in April – they dropped 0.8% in price, to £259,611 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 0.4%.
Among other types of property:
Detached: down 0.5% monthly; up 1.3% annually; £523,012 average
Semi-detached: down 0.1% monthly; up 2.4% annually; £316,912 average
Flats: down 0.4% monthly; down 1.5% annually; £164,943 average
How do property prices in Milton Keynes compare?
Buyers paid 17.5% less than the average price in the South East (£375,000) in April for a property in Milton Keynes. Across the South East, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £281,000.
The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £632,000 on average, and twice the price as in Milton Keynes. Elmbridge properties cost 2.7 times the price as homes in Gosport (£237,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
-Average property price in April
Milton Keynes: £309,541
The South East: £375,067
UK: £281,373
-Annual change to April
Milton Keynes: +0.9%
The South East: -0.4%
UK: +1.1%
-Highest and lowest annual growth in the South East
West Oxfordshire: +7.8%
Canterbury: -10.3%