Milton Keynes independent salon wins Best Holistic Clinic For Buckinghamshire 2023

Infusion Wellbeing is a local Independent business which is located in Denbigh Business Park.
By Alysha DanielsContributor
Published 18th Sep 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
Alysha, the owner, first established Infusion Wellbeing when she was just 20 years old from her mum and dad’s lounge after leaving the spa industry.

Six years later, she has a busy salon with members of staff who are dedicated to wellbeing and providing the best service in Milton Keynes.

Infusion Wellbeing has just won the SME award for best holistic clinic for the whole of Buckinghamshire.

Picture of Alysha in Salon Picture of Alysha in Salon
"We did not pay to be apart of this award, we were awarded this on merit.”, says Alysha.

She goes on to say: "We had a secret shopper booked in, and based on our treatments, services and reviews, we won, and were awarded with the above title.

"We pride ourselves on being the best and we are so happy to say Milton Keynes is now the home of the best holistic clinic for Buckighamshire 2023!”

Related topics:Milton KeynesIndependentBuckinghamshire