Milton Keynes independent salon wins Best Holistic Clinic For Buckinghamshire 2023

Alysha, the owner, first established Infusion Wellbeing when she was just 20 years old from her mum and dad’s lounge after leaving the spa industry.

Six years later, she has a busy salon with members of staff who are dedicated to wellbeing and providing the best service in Milton Keynes.

Infusion Wellbeing has just won the SME award for best holistic clinic for the whole of Buckinghamshire.

"We did not pay to be apart of this award, we were awarded this on merit.”, says Alysha.

She goes on to say: "We had a secret shopper booked in, and based on our treatments, services and reviews, we won, and were awarded with the above title.