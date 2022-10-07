Milton Keynes jewellers partner with Rotary Watches to support Prostate Cancer UK

Jewellers F Hinds have joined the fight against prostate cancer by partnering exclusively with Rotary Watches to raise funds for the charity.

For a limited period, customers at the Milton Keynes and Bletchley stores will be able to purchase Rotary Watches’ Limited Edition 1IN4 timepiece, with F Hinds matching Rotary’s donation of 10% plus VAT to the charity for each one sold.

To raise awareness of the greater higher risk of prostate cancer to black men, Rotary Watches has designed the Limited Edition 1IN4 watch in collaboration with property expert, writer and TV presenter Kunle Barker.

Property expert, writer and TV presenter Kunle Barker is supporting the campaign to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK

Kunle’s father, Pedro is currently undergoing treatment for prostate cancer and although the cancer was thankfully caught early, Kunle was shaken by the news. Like many people, he was unaware of the higher risks of prostate cancer among black men.

Kunle said: “Since my dad’s diagnosis, I no longer take my health for granted. I also now want to make more men aware of their health and risks of prostate cancer, and encourage them to see their GP if they have any worries or concerns about the disease. Don’t be shy or embarrassed - think of the bigger picture. Catching prostate cancer early will only benefit you in the long run.”

With only 1,000 pieces made, Rotary and F Hinds will donate 10 percent pus VAT from the sale of every 1IN4 watch to Prostate Cancer UK.

Nicola Tallett, director of fundraising and supporter engagement, at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “As part of our continuing partnership with Rotary Watches, we’re delighted at the launch of the striking Limited Edition 1IN4 watch and very grateful to Rotary and to Kunle for sharing his family’s story through this timepiece.

“Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, and we want a future where lives aren’t limited by it. That’s why this collaboration is important in raising awareness of prostate cancer and supporting our mission to help more people understand the increased 1 in 4 risk of the disease in the black community."