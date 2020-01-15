Milton Keynes law firm Howes Percival appoints banking expert Ian Ilersic

Banking expert Ian Ilersic has joined leading law firm Howes Percival as banking and finance partner.

Mr Ilersic has worked in both private practice at leading city law firms and more recently as head of legal at Deutsche Bank in Birmingham. He will be based in the firm’s Milton Keynes office and will form part of Howes Percival’s national banking and finance team.

Daniel Banton, partner and head of corporate at Howes Percival, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Ian to the firm. He is a well-respected and talented lawyer.

“Ian’s appointment to our Milton Keynes office recognises the importance the city holds as a banking hub as well as our commitment to investing in MK and developing our offering in and around the region. Ian’s arrival is the first step in an exciting year with another senior corporate partner due to join in the spring.

"These appointments, coupled with our expanding teams in Leicester, Norwich and Cambridge, are testament both to the deal flow that we are currently servicing and our ambitions to grow further in each of our locations.

“Recent successes with improved bank panel positions has resulted in a big increase in the volume and quality of our instructions from both lenders and borrowers. Ian’s appointment deepens our expertise on complex banking finance matters and, allows us to continue to deliver the exceptional service clients have come to expect from us.”