Milton Keynes local announced as finalist in the 2024 everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards

Antonia O’Neill, National Sustainability and Innovation Manager at Kuehne+Nagel has been announced as a finalist in the 2024 everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards. Antonia is a finalist in the Sustainability Champion Award category, sponsored by DSV.

The finalists for the 2024 everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards have been announced. Now in their 17th year, the awards were launched to shine a spotlight on the varied and increasing avenues of opportunities available in the traditionally male-dominated industry and celebrate the important role that women play within it. Despite industry progress, only 23% of the industry’s 1.5million employees identify as women, more than half of these women are in non-transport roles, and alarmingly 54% of organisations lack formal targets, commitments, or quotas for gender diversity.[1]

Maxine Benson MBE, Co-Founder of everywoman commented:

“Studies consistently demonstrate that diverse teams foster greater creativity, problem-solving abilities, employee engagement, and overall profitability within organizations. The economic benefits of equalising the labour force could lead to potential gains of 10% of GDP by 2030.[2] Attracting, retaining, and advancing women has the power to fuel progress, unlock innovation and drive growth, not just for organisations but for the UK economy. Now in our 25th year, everywoman continues to play a significant part in recognising exceptional women whose innovation, skills, resilience, and leadership will inspire future generations of women to fulfil their career ambitions in vibrant and dynamic industries. We thank our sponsors for their continued support and look forward to celebrating these exceptional women.”

2023 everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards

There will be two winners per category (Leader and Above & Beyond) and one recipient of the Tech Innovator, International Inspiration, Industry Champion, Male Agent of Change, Apprentice of the Year, and Sustainability Champion.

Antonia is delivering strategic projects across Environment, Social and Governance topics for her UK organisation. Passionate about people, planet and purpose, Antonia focuses on interventions that empower colleagues to take action to deliver change for good. Her experience in change management, training, and communications, as well as front line operational experience, has enabled her to authentically lead cultural transformation and make change happen.