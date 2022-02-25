Milton Keynes man launches new table service app rivaling UberEats and Deliveroo

A Milton Keynes man has launched a new business designed to save restaurants money through innovative table service.

Ben Hogan from Milton Keynes, has launched the Table Service app to rival other popular ordering apps UberEats and Deliveroo.

Table Service's unique selling point, is that customers don't actually have to download the app to order food.

It also offers restaurants what is described as 'refreshingly low' fees.

To pick up that weekend takeaway order, what users have to do is scan a QR code, which takes them directly to the menu.

Customers can also scan stickers or fridge magnets to access Table Service, which can be bookmarked on phones as well.

Table Service is offering the restaurant industry a way to organise takeaway orders without paying out to delivery giants Just Eat, Deliveroo and UberEats.

Founder of Table Service, Ben Hogan

It states that many people know their favourite takeaway order, before logging on and ordering from the same place every week.

Table Service takes the approach that restaurants should not have to pay big fees in this scenario.

Ben and co. also believe that new customers can also access their service by stumbling across restaurants on their delivery platform.

Table Service advises it differs from other apps as customer's don't scroll through the competition in the process of making their order.

Table Service

Hogan's business was initially launched in response to the pandemic in 2020, with 1,500 venues using the service.

He developed the app after previously owning another similar mobile software company.

Since starting as a passion project, it has expanded rapidly and is now used in Germany, USA and Spain.

Ben said: “The reason Table Service has done so well is because it’s so completely frictionless. There are no downloads or signups, no browsing through hundreds of other restaurants.

“If you fancy a Chinese you simply open your favourite Chinese restaurant menu, if you fancy pizza you simply open your favourite pizza menu and order directly.

"If you can't decide, jump on one of the big apps and eat your way through to discover new restaurants until you become a regular.

“When you’re ordering a takeaway, it’s like Netflix: You spend 30 minutes debating and then go for the option you always knew you were going to.

“Historically, it’s been hard work ordering food on your phone - having to download a different app for each place and then waiting ages for the menu to load.

"We changed that with easy QR code tech to make things simpler and faster - and now we’re introducing it for takeaways.

“Table Service takeaway ordering lets customers choose their favourite place instantly without all that needless time-wasting browsing. It’s fast and efficient and builds brand loyalty - converting casual customers into regulars.

“There are no monthly costs or set up fees for Table Service - just some of the lowest transaction fees in the industry from 1% plus 14p.”