Milton Keynes manufacturers to accelerate digital transformation through Made Smarter

Manufacturing leaders in Milton Keynes are being urged to sign up to Made Smarter, the UK Government programme helping SMEs embrace digital technologies for growth.

Registration is now open to access fully funded expert advice, leadership training, student interns and up to £20,000 technology grants to help manufacturers and makers drive growth, productivity and sustainability.

The Made Smarter Adoption programme is an essential part of the UK Government’s commitment to improving productivity and driving the digital transformation of the manufacturing sector.

Brian Holliday, Made Smarter

With the successful launch in other English regions - including the North West, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber, the West Midlands and East Midlands - Made Smarter has already demonstrated how technology and digital skills can revolutionise manufacturing businesses.

From April 1, following the Government’s £16 million investment into the expansion of the programme, manufacturers in the South East, South West, East of England and London will be able to thrive in the digital age.

Made Smarter South East will be delivered across: Berkshire, Brighton & Hove, Buckinghamshire, East Sussex, Hampshire, Kent, Medway, Oxfordshire, Solent, Surrey and West Sussex in partnership with: Surrey County Council, Hampshire County Council; West Sussex County Council; East Sussex County Council; Kent County Council; Brighton & Hove City Council; Berkshire LEP; Buckinghamshire LEP; Medway Council; Oxfordshire LEP; and Solent LEP (representing Isle of Wight Council, Portsmouth City and Southampton City).

Paul Jones, Managing Director of Hampshire-based Morgan Furniture, and a member of the Made Smarter South East’s Steering Group, says: “The roll-out of Made Smarter is exciting news for South East manufacturing SMEs. With over 18,000 manufacturing businesses in the South East region covered by Made Smarter, the opportunity to grow the regional economy is huge. The programme offers eligible SMEs access to advice from specialist technology experts so they can boost productivity and increase competitiveness by switching to advanced and automated technologies.”

Made Smarter South East

During its pilot year, Made Smarter South East will aim to directly support just under 200 businesses who will receive a mixture of support from digital road mapping sessions and match-funded grants of up to £20,000, to Leadership & Management training, and bespoke workforce development sessions.

The South East, including London, is the UK’s largest region in terms of gross value add (GVA). There were 401,000 manufacturing jobs in the South East in 2024, representing 3% of its total workforce.

Brian Holliday, Co-Chair of the Made Smarter Commission and Managing Director of Siemens Digital Industries, commented: “Made Smarter is a driving force for digital transformation in UK’s SME manufacturing. In the last six years the programme has empowered businesses to innovate, compete, and scale. This expansion clearly signals the Government’s commitment to the sector, driving competitiveness, sustainability, and productivity improvements for a robust industrial future.”

The programme is open to manufacturing and engineering SMEs with 250 employees or fewer and an annual turnover of £50 million or less, who are looking to overcome common challenges like productivity, decarbonisation and competition through the adoption of digital technologies.