Milton Keynes marketing agency wins London & SE England business award

The judges were impressed with their AI marketing and automation business model, in which their staff average 100-200 hours of work each day Monday through Friday, relying on a set of AI tools to do the work of a team of ~20 people each day.

"After seeing the big AI conference in Bletchley Park late last year, we were really incentivised to become market leaders in our field of digital marketing, using AI. We now use a host of enlightening AI tools to deliver website design agency solutions, content, brochures, videos, adverts, images, and other interesting digital marketing tools to do our work. Consequently, our productivity and company growth have both gone roughly 20X in the last 6 months. I would highly recommend to any local businesses in Milton Keynes that you check out what AI can do for you, as it might just revolutionise your career and business overnight."