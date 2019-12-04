Milton Keynes McDonald's worker raises supersize sum for charity by trekking across Sahara Desert

A single mum who works in McDonalds has raised a supersize £2,660 by trekking 100km across the Sahara Desert.

Determined Jo Brand is donating the money to Oxford House, the new facility being opened by Ronald McDonald Charities to house families with children in hospital.

Jo in the desert

Customer experience manager Jo, who has worked at McDonald’s for 20 years, said, “I set myself the biggest challenge I have ever faced in doing this charity walk across the desert."

She added: " As a single mum to two children, I know what it’s like to worry about your children and giving just a small amount can help families stay together and maintain a level of normality when their lives are turned upside down. I’m so thankful for all those who donated and supported the challenge. “

Local McDonald’s franchisee Ken Tomkins owns six restaurants in Milton Keynes, including the restaurant where Jo works., and his has praised his employee.

He said: “Jo should feel very proud of herself, not only was the walk across the Sahara Desert an incredible personal achievement, she has also helped to raise a significant amount to support families in Milton Keynes and beyond. We hugely value employees like Jo who go above and beyond to support important initiatives such as the Ronald McDonald House Charities.”