Milton Keynes Museum to reopen for Easter two months after 'devastating' fire

Milton Keynes Museum has confirmed its reopening date, just two months after its Communications Gallery was badly damaged in a fire.

Milton Keynes Museum is planning to reopen on Friday with a special Easter event after being closed for large portions of 2025.

As part of its reopening party an Easter egg hunt has been planned at the venue, with some of the items families are being asked to discover, described as very rare by the museum.

Families are also encouraged to join in with arts and crafts and cookie decorating activities. A spokesperson for the museum has advised that the egg hunts will be running every day between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

During the search, guests are encouraged to play parlour games and find out more about the world of toys over the years, by taking a tour along a street of popular shops, recreating the original facades from stores once active in Milton Keynes.

A number of historic farming transport items will also be on show including: a Sinclair C5, a canal barge, an array of wheelie great bicycles, and even a fire truck from the turn of the last century, once in use in Newport Pagnell.

Guests can also visit the brand new Ancient Gallery, where demonstrations of ancient crafts including chain making and leather working will show you how things used to be done way back in the Bronze Age.

“We barely had time to catch a breath having finally opened the Ancient Gallery to such a fantastic response when the fire struck and turned our elation to devastation,” said museum director Bill Griffiths.

“These past few weeks have been a very difficult time, but we have been cheered by our visitors who are so supportive of all we do here. Having their messages of support, and so many of them, has lifted volunteers, the museum staff and me at a time when we most needed it.

“By way of thanks, we hope to see as many familiar faces, and new ones, join us this Easter. We've gone all out to ensure that everyone who visits will have their fill of fun...and chocolate!”