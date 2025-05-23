Milton Keynes pub releases its summer menu after rave reviews

A popular pub in Milton Keynes has released its summer menu after a series of stellar online reviews.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The New Inn in New Bradwell launched its new menu on Tuesday coming off the heels of a series of excellent reviews.

Staff at the bar are celebrating over 50 five-star reviews in just 10 weeks, crediting much of the success to the food it is serving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the pub, its most popular dishes remain its Sunday roasts and traditional fish and chips offerings. A spokesperson advised that the latter is made with premium haddock and coated in a homemade golden beer batter using lager straight from the pub’s own taps.

The pub is celebrating over 50 5-star reviews

They also championed the contribution of its young superstar chef Sam Johnson. The spokesperson said: “At just 19, Sam has already spent over five years immersed in kitchen life, beginning aged only 14. Prior to his position as head chef at The New Inn, he worked as Sous Chef at

The Red Lion in Milton Bryant, where he trained under award-winning chef Daniel Turner. Now, he’s brought that experience and passion to The New Inn, crafting a menu that showcases true skill and vision.”

“We knew we had someone special in Sam,” says the pub’s landlord, Oliver Claxton. “He lives, eats and breathes his craft. He’s got the passion of a seasoned professional, the creativity of a rising star, and a deep understanding for flavours. He’s not just cooking — he’s building a future for us and for himself.”

Staff at the pub believe they have a future Michelin star chef in the making.