New study reveals that Milton Keynes has the lowest number of pubs per resident as Britain faces an ongoing pub closures.

British pub culture is taking a hit, as traditional watering holes are closing their doors and newer cities like Milton Keynes adapt to changing consumer habits.

Recent analysis of government figures revealed that 209 pubs were demolished or converted for other uses in the first half of 2025 - that’s about eight every week. This means 2,283 pubs have vanished across England and Wales since the start of 2020.

The South East was hit the hardest according to the report, losing 31 pubs during the first half of 2025, as rising costs and increased taxes forced venues to close their doors permanently.

CryptoCasinos.online ran a study to find out which UK cities currently have the fewest pubs per person. Their research reveals areas with the least traditional British pub options.

Milton Keynes ranks the lowest in British pub culture

Milton Keynes has been ranked as having the fewest pubs per person, with only 39 pubs serving its 229,941 residents - that’s 17 pubs per 100,000 people. The new town's modern planning approach prioritised shopping centres, business parks and healthy activities over traditional watering holes.

Its low ranking in pub culture comes as no surprise, as the city has recently been awarded sixth place in the top 10 healthiest cities in the UK, in a study by the The Lagom Clinic. It seems that British pub culture doesn’t fit into the city's active and modern lifestyle.

Southend-on-Sea was ranked as having the second lowest number of pubs at 61 pubs serving 295,310 people, and Reading came third with 67 pubs for 318,014 residents. Both cities’ results amounted to 21 pubs per 100,000 people.

Cities with the most pubs

In stark contrast, Brighton & Hove is still maintaining its British pub culture with 205 pubs serving its 139,001 residents. This translates to 147 pubs per 100,000 people – nearly nine times more than Milton Keynes. The coastal city's combination of student population, tourists, and buzzing nightlife has clearly helped it maintain a thriving pub scene even as venues elsewhere struggle to survive.

Wakefield has the second highest number of pubs at 106 pubs per 100,000 people. While Salisbury rounds out the top three with 101 pubs per 100,000 people. This historic cathedral city remains a pioneer for pub culture.

Why are pubs closing?

Changes in consumer habits are forcing pubs to close their doors.

Economic pressures like the cost of living crisis are making pubs more expensive for the general public.

Other shifting habits like more home entertainment and remote working, mean that pub visits are no longer on the cards for many locals.

Increasing awareness around health and the negative effects of alcohol is encouraging people to pick up healthier past times and social activities, instead of going to their local for a pint.

As consumer habits continue to change, we’ll have to wait and see if British pub culture will stand the test of time.