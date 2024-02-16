Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Milton Keynes ranks as the second-best city in the UK for introverts and offers the second largest number (500) of remote jobs available in the UK.

Not surprisingly it also ranked first for its quality of green space and parks, with an outstanding score of 93.42 out of 100.

The key findings come from stationery business Solopress which has conducted a study to identify the best UK cities for introverts, looking at metrics such as population density, cost and speed of wifi, average salary, quality of greens and parks, noise and light pollution, things to do in each city, and the number of remote jobs available.

Milton Keynes scored second highest for introverts with a competitive average monthly salary of £3,053.89.

Edinburgh was ranked first, offering a high average salary of £2,416.50 per month, the fastest wifi of all cities analysed (135.5 Mbps) as well as a high score for its quality of green space and parks (80/100); wifi speed for MK was 92 Mbps.

Milton Keynes and Swansea both rank highly due to their less dense populations of 930 and 632 respectively.

Surprisingly though Milton Keynes scored poorly for ‘things to do’ when compared to the capital or bigger cities. It scored just 6 compared to 332 for London, 45 for Edinburgh, and 11 for Cardiff.