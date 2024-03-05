Milton Keynes real estate partner joins national law firm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With more than 20 years’ experience, Hayley has joined the full-service law firm from CMS, where she spent the past 12 months in its pension fund investments team. Prior to this, she worked in Freeths’ drinks, hospitality and leisure team; Kennedys Law’s insolvency and insurance team; and at Clifford Chance, where she specialised in investment and development.

Specialising in property-related matters, her vast career has seen Hayley act for global investment banks, private equity houses and leading developers; assist with administration pre-packs, disposals and general estates management work; and advise on disposals and acquisitions of pub and mix commercial property portfolios.

Hayley said: “Shakespeare Martineau is a full-service law firm with a strong work-life balance ethic and forward-thinking culture. Based in my hometown of Milton Keynes, the role will give me a platform to explore and build local connections, as well as development market-leading expertise in my sectors.

“I am looking forward to working with and leading high-performance teams to deliver high-quality legal work with a national and regional focus, as well as excellent client service. I will also bring my legal expertise and commercial focus to use in driving in new and existing areas of opportunity.”

Hayley’s appointment is the latest in a string of new partner hires as part of Shakespeare Martineau’s growth strategy, broadening its footprint both north and south.

Joe Soul, head of commercial property and development at Shakespeare Martineau, said: “We are delighted to welcome Hayley to our Milton Keynes-based team. We are currently experiencing growing demand for our services due to the strong reputation we have built over the years, and I am looking forward to seeing Hayley continue her already successful career with us.”