Milton Keynes recycling and waste specialist joins leading environmental services provider Suez

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leading independent, regional recycling and waste management company Cawleys has been acquired by SUEZ recycling and recovery UK.

Founded in 1947, F&R Cawley Ltd has grown over three quarters of a century to become a leading provider of recycling and waste services to businesses in the area. Employing over 200 staff across its three locations in Milton Keynes, Luton and Wellingborough, with a 70 strong fleet, Cawleys handles 90,000 tonnes of waste every year from its 4,500 customers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anna Cawley, Strategy and Communications Director, for F&R Cawley said: “Cawleys has grown to become a leading independent commercial waste business and we’re proud to have served our customers for over 75 years. When it came to selling our business, we wanted to find a buyer who shared our values and who we were confident would maintain our excellent customer service. As a triple bottom line business with a strong track record in the industry, SUEZ is perfectly placed to take our business forward.

Cawleys has been acquired by SUEZ recycling and recovery UK

It's not all change though, the Cawleys management team will continue to work with SUEZ and are committed to a seamless transition for both our staff and our customers, who will continue to receive the same great service from their regular crew and customer service team.”

Part of the global SUEZ group, SUEZ recycling and recovery UK’s acquisition of Cawleys is its second this year. The UK is identified as a strategic growth area for SUEZ group, which has a target to reach 40% turnover from international markets by 2027.

Cawleys coming together with SUEZ creates a comprehensive service offer for their customers and they are uniquely positioned to provide businesses across Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Northamptonshire with a reliable and responsive waste and recycling service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Scanlon, Chief Executive Officer for SUEZ recycling and recovery UK said: “As we grow, we want to work with likeminded companies - companies that share our commitment to putting our customers at the heart of what we do and who understand our triple bottom line approach that balances profit with the needs of people and the planet. F&R Cawley are the perfect fit and I’m delighted to welcome their team to SUEZ. This acquisition develops our footprint north of London and offers our customers a resilient, end-to-end solution for their waste and recycling needs.’