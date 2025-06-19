Milton Keynes retail investment sold by Kirkby Diamond in £3.4 million deal

A prominent mixed-use retail parade in Milton Keynes has changed hands in a £3.4 million deal, commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond announced today.

The fully let investment property at Queensway, Bletchley, consists of 13 ground floor retail units and 12 residential apartments amounting to approximately 28,000 sq ft, generating an income of just under £300,000 per annum.

Kirkby Diamond was instructed by the owner, Albemarle, to bring the property to market in late 2024 and successfully managed the sale all the way through to completion. Danny Brodie of Investmark, acted on behalf of the purchaser.

Nick Bosworth, leading agency surveyor at Kirkby Diamond, said: “We are delighted to have successfully sold this investment for Albemarle. This was a substantial investment opportunity that generated significant interest. In fact, it represents the largest mixed-use investment sale in Milton Keynes over the past 12 months, highlighting Kirkby Diamond’s ability to offer strategic pricing advice, identify a suitable purchaser within a short timescale, and to manage the sale through to completion.

“This sale further reflects the ongoing demand for well-priced, income-generating local retail investments that offer potential for value enhancement through active asset management. Our Bedford office has also recently completed the sale of large retail blocks with redevelopment potential, underlining continued investor confidence in the sector,” added Nick.

Kirkby Diamond is a multi-disciplinary firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants. The company, with offices in Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford, Enfield and St Albans, works with local and national clients to offer a total solution to their surveying and commercial agency needs.