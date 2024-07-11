Milton Keynes Site Manager wins prestigious award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Scales, Project Manager for local housebuilder Crest Nicholson, working on its Campbell Wharf development in Milton Keynes, is celebrating having been awarded a Pride in the Job 2024 Quality Award from NHBC.

Now in its 44th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry, the award is one of the most highly regarded accolades in the house-building industry which recognises site managers who achieve the highest levels of quality, craftsmanship, and attention to detail.

Adrian Sims, Managing Director of Chiltern Region, said: “We are immensely proud of Chris and this award is a testament to his exceptional leadership, and his team’s commitment to providing quality homes for our customers.”

Commenting on the awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC said: “For more than four decades, Pride in the Job has underpinned NHBC’s purpose of raising standards in house building. The competition recognises the UK’s top site managers, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

Photo by Robin Edqvist on Unsplash

“Winning site managers demonstrate dedication, passion and leadership to ensure new homes are delivered to exacting construction quality standards. While house building is a team effort, we believe the greatest influence on the quality of a finished home is the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their team. Congratulations to all the winners.”

Campbell Wharf is a canalside haven just two miles from Milton Keynes city centre, located on the edge of the 114-acre, grade two listed Campbell Park. In addition to energy efficient homes, shops and eateries, the development comprises thoughtfully designed public spaces that reflect its distinct waterside location.

Campbell Wharf offers an array of brand-new, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments starting at £265,000 for a 1 bed apartment with canal side views, parking space and no ground rent. To find out more about our new homes in Milton Keynes, or to book a viewing, call 01908 891716 or visit: www.crestnicholson.com/developments/buckinghamshire/campbell-wharf.