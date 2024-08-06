Milton Keynes subsidence expert joins committee of industry leaders

Freya Chapman, Residential Lead at Milton Keynes-based ground engineer Mainmark has become the newest member of the sector leading Subsidence Forum Executive Committee.

Freya Chapman, Residential Lead at Milton Keynes-based ground engineer Mainmark has become the newest member of the sector leading Subsidence Forum Executive Committee.

The Subsidence Forum, a Hampshire based organisation led by the 10-person-strong committee, is a collaborative network of organisations and individuals involved with insured subsidence risk including homeowners, authorities, insurers, repairers and trade professionals. Its Executive Committee, headed up by Chairman Liam Hanlon and Vice Chairman Paul Duddle, leads the discussion around subsidence to establish a centre for shared knowledge which helps drive quality and standards across the industry.

Freya is one of the only female experts in Europe with over a decade of experience in geopolymer ground improvement solutions. She became a part of the committee in June this year, joining eight other executive members from a range of subsidence-related backgrounds.

Freya Chapman, Residential Lead at Mainmark

Furthermore, Freya’s appointment means that twenty percent of the committee are now female. This is a figure that, when compared to the percentage of women that were found to hold an engineering position in 2023 (15.7%)[1], will have a positive influence on the industry.

As an advocate for sustainability, and following a competitive vetting process, she was offered the role thanks to her passion for finding eco-friendly geotechnical methodologies for foundation restoration in residential properties. She has joined fellow Mainmark UK colleague Tom Kavanagh (General Manager) on the committee who is an executive member himself.

Freya comments: “I’m very proud to have been welcomed onto a sector-leading committee which is helping the industry develop smarter methods to resolve subsidence and continuing to build awareness around the issue.

“Through my experience, subsidence is a topic I am passionate about and my position on the Subsidence Forum Executive Committee will give me the platform to make my views on sustainability in our sector heard.

“The Forum is eager for each executive committee member to take a leading role in the areas we care about, and I plan to take this opportunity to share my expertise and continue the conversation around combined methodology – the process of treating the tree causing the problem rather than resorting to cutting it down.”

Freya joined Mainmark in January 2024 with nearly a decade of industry experience. In her role as Residential Lead, Freya manages the Technical Sale Engineers Team, Customer Service Team and PR and Marketing divisions.

Mainmark Ground Engineering (UK) Ltd is a subsidiary of the Mainmark group of companies established in 2016. The company, located in Milton Keynes, has extended its UK offering of 15 per cent off the full price of a subsidence survey for residential jobs up until the end of August 2024.

For over three decades, Mainmark has established itself as a pioneering force in the industry, leading the way in developing and delivering cutting-edge solutions. Mainmark has earned international recognition as an award-winning ground engineering organisation.