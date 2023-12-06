Milton Keynes takeaway told improvement necessary after receiving two star hygiene rating

The takeaway was visited by the FSA

A Milton Keynes takeaway has been told improvement is necessary after it was handed a two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

XLN Takeaway in Silbury Boulevard was given the score after assessment on October 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Meanwhile, a second takeaway, Spice Bar MK in Wolverton, was handed a three star hygiene rating days earlier.

It means that of Milton Keynes's 244 takeaways with ratings 64 per cent have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Rating system:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary