Milton Keynes takeaway told improvement necessary after receiving two star hygiene rating

The takeaway was visited by the FSA
By Marieta Marinova and Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:33 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 11:33 GMT
A Milton Keynes takeaway has been told improvement is necessary after it was handed a two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

XLN Takeaway in Silbury Boulevard was given the score after assessment on October 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Meanwhile, a second takeaway, Spice Bar MK in Wolverton, was handed a three star hygiene rating days earlier.

Display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England. Image: Victoria JonesDisplay of the rating sticker is voluntary in England. Image: Victoria Jones
It means that of Milton Keynes's 244 takeaways with ratings 64 per cent have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Rating system:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required.

