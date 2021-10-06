Milton Keynes taxi company wants 500 drivers to extend its services in Aylesbury and Buckingham

A taxi company that predominantly covers Milton Keynes is hoping to expand by hiring 500 new drivers to better transport people in Bucks.

Since 2016, 001 Royal Cabs, has delivered people to and from their destinations in MK and wants to expand to better serve Aylesbury, Buckingham, and areas surrounding the towns.

This 500-person recruitment drive is a reaction to a driver shortage which has affected the company throughout the pandemic.

001 Royal Cabs

Owner Richard Fairbank said: "A lot of our drivers handed their plates back to the council. They retired and now there is a shortage of drivers."

The company says it will cover all start-up costs, which amount to around £500 per driver. It's looking for people aged 18 and over with a valid UK driving licence.

Richard added: "If anybody has a car, we will plate it up for them and pay for all the expenses on that side.

"I hope this will bring good news to people, keep them calm, and let them know that there are still jobs out there and we're here to help.

"Drivers can earn up to £1,000 a week - the work is that busy. You can choose what time you want to go to work and finish what time you want to finish."

The taxi service already has over 500 drivers on its roster and is looking to double that total.

Applicants can contact Royal Cabs by calling 07775120000 or emailing [email protected]