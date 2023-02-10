Milton Keynes tech business becomes first to achieve healthy workplace status

A Milton Keynes-based tech company is the first to be awarded under the city council’s new Healthy Workplace Standards scheme.

Today (10 February), the local authority announced that Clearview Intelligence was the first local business to ace the new project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MK City Council launched the health and wellbeing standards for local workplaces last year. They are intended to help employers, even the smallest firms who don’t have the resources for a dedicated post or team, support the health and wellbeing of their workforce.

Councillor Jane Carr and Nick Lanigan, managing director at Clearview Intelligence

Clearview Intelligence submitted their evidence in November 2022 and has been awarded bronze status for their work across health and safety, inclusive employment, and other related measures.

So far 36 workplaces have signed up to the Healthy Workplace Standards including Cranswick Foods, Aero Tech Laboratories and Neal Landscapes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Jane Carr said: “We’re excited that so many local organisations have already been in touch, and we’re delighted to present this first award to a local employer. Even small changes to the workplace can improve the health and wellbeing of your workforce, which has organisational benefits as well as personal ones - as it saves money and increases productivity. In Milton Keynes, we want to champion those employers who take workplace health seriously.”

The awards are designed for small, medium or large organisations.

There are eight core working standards that businesses will be encouraged to make a part of their working culture under the scheme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Businesses are encouraged to make these changes at their own speed as there is no timescale connected to awards eligibility.

SHQE Manager at Clearview Intelligence, said: “We are delighted to be the first organisation to have achieved healthy workplace status and encourage other organisations to embark on this exciting journey. Our company is dedicated to continuing this process with the workplace health team at Milton Keynes City Council to achieve silver and gold status.”

More information on the scheme can be found on the awards website here.