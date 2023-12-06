Pragmatiq has expanded its team and increased its client base and revenue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A technology firm in Milton Keynes is celebrating the end of a successful year.

This year, Pragmatiq – which creates customer relationship management (CRM) systems and custom business solutions – has expanded its team to 27, and increased its client base and revenue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pragmatiq's expert team has delivered solutions to a diverse range of local and national clients, including The British Sign Language Broadcasting Trust, The University of Buckingham, Mental Health Matters, Buckingham Business First, and George Davies Turf.

The future looks bright for the team.

The company has expanded its team with several new hires in the last year including two senior appointments - Sophie Bruce as Operations Director and James Killian as Sales Director.

Sophie said: “Achieving our growth goals will be a collective effort - a key focus for my role is to ensure seamless collaboration across all functions within the business, which will further enhance efficiency and establish the perfect framework for future growth.”

MD Stuart Goldwater added: "Demonstrating our ongoing commitment to investing in top talent, we are delighted to welcome James and Sophie to our expanding team. The strategic appointments of Sophie and James will play a pivotal role in implementing new structures and ways of working, supporting our ambitious growth plans.”

Advertisement

Advertisement