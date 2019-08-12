Milton Keynes ‘the fifth most relaxing place in England’

Kick back and put your feet up - because Milton Keynes is number five on a list of most relaxing places in the country.

A new poll has looked at towns and cities throughout England and ranked them according to factors such as the number of spas and wellness facilities, safety, and punctuality of public transport.

And MK made the top five, with an overall score of 64.02 per cent.

The rating took into account 12 local spas and wellness centres, and public transport is on time 88 per cent of the time.

However nowhere else in the top 20 has a lower safety index score than MK’s rating of 47.09 per cent.

