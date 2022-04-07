Milton Keynes to celebrate 10th anniversary of #LoveMK Day

Destination Milton Keynes (DMK), the official tourism organisation for MK, will be asking the people of Milton Keynes to help celebrate the 10th annual #LoveMK Day on Thursday, April 28 - the biggest one-day social media celebration of all things MK.

For the past ten years, #LoveMK Day has aimed to promote Milton Keynes as a leisure and business destination while also asking people to harness the pride that many have in the place they call home.

This year, DMK will be looking back over the last 10 years at some of the amazingly creative things people have done to celebrate #LoveMK Day plus they’ll be looking forward to the prospect of Milton Keynes possibly becoming a city when The Queen bestows ‘city statuses’ as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Everyone will be asked to join in to celebrate #LoveMK Day

DMK and partners throughout the city will be asking the MK Twitter community to use the hashtag #LoveMK on all their tweets on April 28.

Carys Underwood, marketing manager at DMK, said: “The idea for #LoveMK Day started in a very small way 10 years ago; it came from seeing how much the people who live and work here love their city, and we wanted to focus that energy into one day, where you can shout about it from the rooftops and show off why MK is such a fantastic place.