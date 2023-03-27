News you can trust since 1981
Milton Keynes turf supplier crowned winner in awards thanks to 'exceptional' customer service

It is the UK’s largest independent supplier of turf and is based in MK town Olney

By Kim HughesContributor
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 14:11 BST

A Milton Keynes business has been crowned a winner in a prestigious local awards programme recognising its ‘exceptional’ customer service.

The UK’s largest independent supplier of turf George Davies Turf (GDT), based in Olney, beat off tough competition to win ‘Best Customer Service’ in the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards 2023 (MKBAA) on Thursday 23rd March.

The GDT team showcased how they deliver the best customer experience from sale to delivery, and were praised by judges for their personalised aftercare, fast delivery times, tailored order tracking, and new technology which allows them to monitor purchasing, feedback and satisfaction.

George Davies - founder and MD of George Davies Turf with the MKBAA 'Best Customer Service' award
George Davies, founder and managing director said: “We know we go above and beyond for our customers who tell us all the time how much they value our service, but to have beaten off so many applicants and such tough competition from all over Milton Keynes to win this award is just amazing.

“George Davies Turf has been built around exceeding customer expectations – always has and always will. We really are an industry-leading company with strong roots in Milton Keynes, and it’s fantastic that the judges have officially recognised the significant impact we make on our customers, whether that’s landscapers, commercial companies and homeowners. This means so much to the GDT team, we’re all incredibly thrilled to walk away with such a prestigious accolade.”

The overall theme for this year’s MKBAA was ‘Celebrating Diversity’, with finalists and winners having to also demonstrate their focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

