Milton Keynes venue announces summer events including broadcasting sports and live music

By James Lowson
Published 21st Jun 2024, 11:46 BST
A venue in Milton Keynes has revealed a series of upcoming events it has planned for the summer.

Unity Place is broadcasting sports on a big screen and has booked live music acts for the 2024 summer months.

At the venue by Milton Keynes railway station guests can also enter ‘sip and paint’ sessions and watch drag events.

On the first floor of the building complex, Unity Place is hosting a series of quiz nights, with food being provided by the Urban Food Market.

Unity Place opened earlier this year

‘Sip and Paint’ nights will be held at the Unity Sky Lounge with classic cocktails with a twist and small plates available to the painters.

These events take place on 26 June, 6 and 31 July, and 3 August between 6-8pm.

Milton Keynes-based drag artist, Sandy Flaps, will be performing at the rooftop bar on 29 June. Guests should expect an afternoon of giggles, glitz and glamour. Unity Place advises that tables must be booked in advance.

Unity Place will be using a large screen to broadcast sporting events in its Urban Market all summer. This will include playing fixtures from the European Championship, events at the Olympics, and matches from Wimbledon. Visitors can purchase food and drink during the games.

For more information on upcoming events, guests can check the venue’s website here.

Tom King, head of placemaking and events for Unity Place, said: “We can't wait to kick off this Summer with a variety of events throughout the building to bring the Milton Keynes community together this season.”

