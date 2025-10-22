Milton Keynes welcomes a new landmark destination in UK gaming and entertainment

Milton Keynes’ entertainment scene is set for a major boost this autumn as MERKUR Casino will unveil its newest flagship venue, opening inside Xscape Milton Keynes on Saturday, November 1, bringing high-energy gaming, live entertainment and over 100 new jobs to the city.

Spanning 22,000 sq ft, the new flagship venue houses a 1,367 m² gaming floor featuring 72 slot machines, 26 electronic roulette terminals and 15 live gaming tables, complemented by a 4,700 sq ft bar and event space designed for live acts, community events and private functions.

The venue represents a major investment for the brand and a defining moment for the city’s leisure economy by bringing together cutting-edge gaming, live entertainment and a premium late-night offering under one spectacular roof.

The grand launch event on Saturday, November 1 is expected to welcome hundreds of guests including local dignitaries, influencers, journalists, celebrities, and headline performers. The evening will feature live tribute acts, roving performers, and a £10,000 giveaway, setting the tone for the high-calibre programme of events the casino will continue to host.

Mark Schertle, Chief Operating Officer at MERKUR Casino UK Ltd “Our head office is based here in Milton Keynes, so this opening means a great deal to us. We’ve worked with local suppliers, created over 100 new roles and built a venue that reflects everything this city stands for - energy, innovation and community spirit. We’re proud to create these opportunities in our home city”

The opening underscores MERKUR’s long-term growth strategy in the UK, strengthening its position as a leading operator in the adult gaming and entertainment sector.

Mark continued: “We wanted to create something that genuinely stands out and a venue that feels exciting and welcoming, where guests can enjoy premium gaming, live entertainment and a vibrant atmosphere. Our goal is to offer an experience that sets a new standard for regional entertainment. We’re proud to create a venue that enhances Milton Keynes’ already vibrant nightlife and offers something new for the city’s leisure scene.”

Dan Murphy, centre director at Xscape Milton Keynes, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome MERKUR Casino to Xscape Milton Keynes. The casino has always been a landmark part of Xscape’s entertainment offering, and we’re delighted to see it returning under new ownership. MERKUR’s significant investment has transformed the venue into a modern and dynamic destination, strengthening the mix of leisure experiences we offer our visitors. We’re very much looking forward to welcoming guests into the new casino when the doors open on November 1.”