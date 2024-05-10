Milton’s keen recruiters win awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Milton Keynes business picked up a number of trophies at an awards ceremony.

A pair of recruitment consultants from Milton Keynes picked up awards at a glittering ceremony.

The duo from Wild Recruitment were highly praised for their efforts and success throughout 2023.

The event was hosted by Berry Recruitment Group (BRG) for all its staff who work from nearly 40 locations across England and Wales for various group brands.

Sammy Harvey

Sammie Harvey won a ‘board recognition’ star award and colleague Danielle Bowler won the ‘Wild newcomer’ star award. Stephanie Westcot won a ‘star’ award for her efforts placing permanent staff.

The event was held at the exclusive Centurion Golf Club near Hemel Hempstead, close to BRG’s HQ in St Albans.

Managing director of BRG, Chris Chown, said: “Our Milton Keynes branch just goes from strength to strength.

“It has a great team and two of them were rightly presented with awards for their work during 2023.

Danielle Bowler

“The board recognised the success of Sammie, and Danielle has hit the ground running since she started with us.

“Under the guidance of Debbie De Cordova, who has marked ten years with the group, the branch has expanded and diversified and now serves a growing number of clients with mainly temporary workers.

“We are anticipating another good year and anticipate that the team will grow its team.”

Mr Chown addressed the consultants at the conference and outlined why there was room for optimism in the economy and recruitment market this year.

Debbie De Cordova

He also committed to continue investing in the group’s infrastructure including IT and internal training.