MINISO comes to Milton Keynes

It’s the lifestyle retailer taking the UK by storm with prestige shops on London’s Oxford Street, Manchester’s Trafford Centre and Edinburgh’s Princes Street – and now MINISO has selected Milton Keynes for the opening of its 50th UK store, it announced today (22 October 2025).

The new store will launch at centre:mk, Milton Keynes, on 29 October at 12pm, offering an exciting and extensive range of consumer-favourite collectible products, including vinyl plush pendants, blind boxes, surprise bags, toys, as well as beauty essentials, lifestyle accessories and snacks – all designed to combine top quality with affordability.

So comprehensive is the range that MINISO has squeezed in over 1000 thousand products, with the offer constantly changing with new items all sourced to with the retailer’s ‘Life is For Fun’ ethos in mind.

At the same time, the retailer also announced the creation of 300 Christmas jobs nationally to meet customer demand for the busy holiday period. Applications are open now on the Indeed jobs platform, averaging five per store.

Milton Keynes is the UK’s second-fastest growing city, making it increasingly attractive to UK retailers – and centre:mk is now one of the UK’s top 10 prime retail destinations.

Customers visiting the expansive new 1,550 sq ft retail space will also be able to snap up exclusive licensed collections featuring globally recognised brands such as Hello Kitty and Friends, Sylvanian Families, Disney and Pokémon .

These key brands are driving a burgeoning collectibles craze among Gen Z and Gen Alpha, with MINISO renowned as the No.1 destination for young pop culture fans.

Saad Usman, Chief Operating Officer at MINISO UK, said: “centre.mk has a total catchment of 10.5m -so it made perfect sense for us to select the city for the prestigious opening of our 50th MINISO store.

“Our brand is built around delivering an engaging and vibrant shopping experience for all visitors, which is a perfect match for centre:mk’s first-rate retail offering.

“From globally loved characters to the latest collectible trends, our stores are designed to surprise and delight customers of all ages, and we look forward to becoming part of the Milton Keynes community.”

As part of the launch celebrations only on 29 October, the store on centre:mk’s Silbury Arcade will offer a range of offers including:

The first 50 guests will receive exclusive golden wristbands to claim a Golden Goody Bag worth £50 (with £5 minimum purchase).

The next 300 guests will each receive a Goody Bag worth £25 (with £5 minimum purchase).

Join our mascot, PenPen, for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony and enjoy a day filled with special promotions, live music, K-pop dance performances, and more.

The celebration continues with our Tombola event on Thursday 30 October—spend £25 and play for a chance to win a £25 MINISO voucher or other exciting prizes while stocks last.

To celebrate the 50th UK store, the rest of the MINISO stores will offer a gift with purchase for customers spending over £25, while stocks last. (excluding airport stores).

Saad Usman added: “At MINISO, we believe ‘Life is for Fun’, so we wanted to spread that happiness across all our stores. Opening the 50th store is a time for celebration and to give back to all our customers who have supported MINISO on our journey so far.”

Kevin Duffy, centre:mk’s Centre Director said: "MINISO’s decision to bring its popular brand to centre:mk is a reflection of the centre’s vast catchment area, high footfall and our ability to attract global retailers, and a clear endorsement in both Milton Keynes and the strength of centre:mk as a dominant regional centre.”

Launching in the UK in 2019, the global chain has expanded rapidly, with huge appeal to Gen Z, their families, Gen Alpha collectibles fans, and fans of all ages into lifestyle and pop culture.

This year, MINISO successfully launched stores in prime locations including Glasgow Central, Croydon, Kingston, Braehead and Liverpool, to name just a few.

To apply for one of the Christmas jobs, please email [email protected] and include Christmas Roles in the subject line.