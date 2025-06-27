Mirka kicks off new season as MK Dons Business Alliance+ Partner

The Mirka UK team at Stadium MK

Furzton Lake-based abrasives company Mirka UK is kicking off the new football season by signing up as a MK Dons Business Alliance+ Partner, joining the community of like-minded, ambitious businesses working together to achieve their goals quicker and creating enduring memories along the way.

The company is one of MK Dons’ longest-serving partners, supporting its ambitions to accelerate in the league table. This new partnership will enable Mirka to enjoy many benefits including networking events, stadium branding, match tickets, and social media content.

Craig Daycock, an avid supporter of MK Dons, says, “Over almost two decades we’ve witnessed some amazing success for the club from winning League Two to gaining promotion to the Championship. We’ve enjoyed taking our customers and suppliers to many matches, and this new business alliance partnership will generate more opportunities for us to commune with other like-minded businesses and individuals.We’re very much looking forward to the new season and are confident MK Dons will be in the promotion hunt at the business end of the season.”