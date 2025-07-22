MirrorMe AI partners with Miss England to launch ground-breaking Business Avatar Competition

Since 2018, our partners at The Video News Factory have worked closely with Miss England to deliver professional media coverage and live streams of the Grand Finals.

This year, we at MirrorMe AI, in Milton Keynes, a new cutting-edge AI Avatar creation service powered by TVNF, are proud to take that collaboration to the next level with an innovative twist: AI-powered avatars for business, a semi-final competition.

With MirrorMe AI, there’s no need for filming or studios. Clients simply send in their scripts, and hyper-realistic avatars present their message in any language, 24/7, on demand. This technology marks a revolutionary leap in content creation and business communication, and now it’s going centre stage at Miss England.

We’re thrilled to announce the launch of a brand-new challenge: “The Miss England Business Avatar Round”, powered by MirrorMe AI.

Afton McKeith's AI Avatar

Inspired by entrepreneurial shows like The Apprentice, this competition will see Miss England contestants create and use their own MirrorMe Digital Twins to produce powerful promotional content. Their mission: generate real customers for MirrorMe. The contestant who brings in the most clients will be crowned the winner of the round.

To support the participants, we’ll be providing training in AI media creation, entrepreneurship, and digital communication. Each contestant will also be onboarded as an official MirrorMe Local Agent, with the opportunity to earn attractive commissions, supporting both their Miss England campaign and their future careers.

JP Allard, Managing Director of TVNF and MirrorMe AI, says:

“What many people don’t realise is the level of real-world development that happens within Miss England, from confidence and public speaking to leadership skills. With MirrorMe, we’re adding a powerful new AI component that’s not just futuristic but practical. It gives these young women a genuine edge in a world rapidly shifting toward AI, and an income stream while they learn. We’re proud to be part of Miss England, the UK’s most ethical and empowering beauty competition, run by women for women and the only national pageant officially recognised by Miss World.”

For Further Information:

See Miss England’s first AI Digital Twin announce the competition in action here: https://vimeo.com/1076403544?fl=pl&fe=ti