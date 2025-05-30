MK Amazon team looks back on pandemic breakfast initiative

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Colleagues at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Milton Keynes who were involved in Amazon’s campaign to pack and distribute breakfast parcels for children during the COVID-19 pandemic came together last month to celebrate the success of the campaign.

Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Milton Keynes piloted the breakfast distribution project during the first COVID-19 lockdown, when children were unable to attend school and receive a free breakfast at school-funded breakfast clubs. The project was later rolled out to other Amazon fulfilment centres in the UK and helped feed millions of children during a time of widespread food insecurity.

Over 50 Amazon team members who were involved in the project were invited back to the fulfilment centre to enjoy breakfast together and consider the positive impact of the campaign on the local community and communities further afield.

The project, which was run in association with food poverty charity Magic Breakfast, saw over five million breakfasts delivered to children all over the UK.

Healthy breakfast parcels containing oats, cereals, beans and baked goods were packed by teammates at fulfilment centres like the one at Marston Gate and delivered to schools by Amazon’s logistics network. The packs were then collected by families or delivered to doorsteps by school staff.

Attendees at the celebratory breakfast received a framed certificate drawn by children who benefited directly from their picked and packaged breakfast.

Tony Nurse, who was part of the breakfast distribution team at Amazon in Milton Keynes, said:

“You don’t quite realise the impact that a campaign like this can have. 2020 was a crazy time for everybody, but it’s great to look back and know that I was able to do something good during that time thanks to Amazon. When many people were stuck at home, unable to work and uncertain of the future – or even of where their next meal was coming from – I had job security and a safe environment to come to where I could continue to get involved in safe, socially distanced charity initiatives.

“I’m glad we could sit a bit closer to one another during our 2025 breakfast! There was a time when we weren’t sure we’d ever get to stand more than two metres from each other ever again in those days of packing and delivering the breakfast packs.”

Victor Pulido, General Manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes, added: “We are continually innovating to be not only Earth’s best employer, but also a great member of our local community – the two go hand-in-hand at Amazon. We look back on the days of COVID-19 glad that we were able to make a difference in the lives of others during what was an uncertain and scary time.

“I’m proud to work alongside so many brilliant people who use the opportunities they’re given to give back and do good, and I am pleased to support that with the tools we have available to us as an employer.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 7 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.